LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $157.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.43. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

