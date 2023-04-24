Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.09. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

