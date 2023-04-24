Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KNX opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,425,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.