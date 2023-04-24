Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.06.

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

