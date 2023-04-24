KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $399.26.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $371.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.38. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

