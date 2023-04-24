Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNTK. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.13.

Kinetik Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.19%.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $19,590,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

