KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.06 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $16.48 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,274.74 or 1.00070728 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000115 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,000,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,000,810 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,000,860.05161507. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00868996 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.