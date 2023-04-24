Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,949 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Kenon worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 577.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kenon by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kenon by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kenon by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of KEN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $2.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

