JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,154 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,169,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,098,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after buying an additional 78,347 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

