JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AWCMY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Alumina alerts:

Alumina Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. Alumina has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.