JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

