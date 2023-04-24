JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $35.00

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.