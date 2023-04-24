Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

