Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,061 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $35.84. 1,160,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,029. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

