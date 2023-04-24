iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.50

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.18, with a volume of 49145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $727.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,126,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

