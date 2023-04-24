iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $99.72

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.72 and last traded at $100.10, with a volume of 113920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

