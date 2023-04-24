iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 654,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,406,965 shares.The stock last traded at $135.48 and had previously closed at $135.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

