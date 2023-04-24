iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Cut by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,845 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.86. 917,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.