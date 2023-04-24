iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.39

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.39 and last traded at $143.34, with a volume of 343632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.41.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 460,113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.