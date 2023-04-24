iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.39

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.39 and last traded at $143.34, with a volume of 343632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.41.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 460,113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

