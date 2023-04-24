iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.20

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 932561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDA. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 132.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,374,000 after buying an additional 1,320,305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 577.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 941,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 627.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 814,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 702,479 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

