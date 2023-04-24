iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.38

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 148649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 59,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.