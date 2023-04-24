iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.23

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 855700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $544.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

