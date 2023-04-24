iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.02

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.02 and last traded at $73.98, with a volume of 54685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.88.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

