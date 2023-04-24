iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 117,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 42,038 shares.The stock last traded at $100.61 and had previously closed at $100.56.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

