iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Cut by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

