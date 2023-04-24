iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,288 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $100.53. 451,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $100.27. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.58.
