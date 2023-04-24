iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,288 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $100.53. 451,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $100.27. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.58.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.