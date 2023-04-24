Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.42 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $67.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $685,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,168. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iridium Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 66.1% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

