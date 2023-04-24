iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 5%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.26. 2,044,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,677,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after buying an additional 219,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,409,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.