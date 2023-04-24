IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.92. 3,196,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,132,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
