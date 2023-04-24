IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.92. 3,196,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,132,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

IonQ Stock Down 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after buying an additional 306,192 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in IonQ in the third quarter valued at about $21,448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 107,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in IonQ by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 122,962 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

