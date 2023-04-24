Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Bought by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises about 3.4% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 318,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76,366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.98. 62,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,653. The stock has a market cap of $623.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.