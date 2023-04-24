Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 6.6% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 784,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,407,000 after acquiring an additional 116,068 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,803,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.91. 1,033,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,853. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

