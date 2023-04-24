Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Intouch Insight Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

