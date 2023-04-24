International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Reduced by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $125.08. The company had a trading volume of 738,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,476. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

