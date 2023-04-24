Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 167,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 218,203 shares.The stock last traded at $124.50 and had previously closed at $129.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insperity Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $116.23.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 340.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,471,240. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,927,000 after buying an additional 486,424 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,030,000 after acquiring an additional 76,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,760,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Recommended Stories

