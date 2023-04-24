Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.82, for a total transaction of $1,830,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of UTHR traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.29. 416,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,486. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $283.09.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.
United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
