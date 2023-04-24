Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $26,416.08 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $26,416.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,337,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,383.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,509 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $20,533.68.

On Monday, March 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $125,339.94.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $162,233.82.

loanDepot Stock Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

LDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

