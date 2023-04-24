Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $74,539.57 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $74,539.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,026,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,071,745.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $530.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.