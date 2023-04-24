Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $74,539.57 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $74,539.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,026,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,071,745.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $530.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth $51,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.