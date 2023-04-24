IndiGG (INDI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49,045.18

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $49,045.18 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

