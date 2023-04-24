IMV (TSE:IMV) Shares Up 15%

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) rose 15% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 100,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 56,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

IMV Trading Up 15.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.25) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$0.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.