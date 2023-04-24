Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003504 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $554.30 million and approximately $23.79 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

