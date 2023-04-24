ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.68

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.80. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,321,569 shares traded.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

