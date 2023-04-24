Illumina (ILMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY23 guidance at $1.25-1.50 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ILMN opened at $227.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.53. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $334.62.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Illumina by 20.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

