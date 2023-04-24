iExec RLC (RLC) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. iExec RLC has a market cap of $125.07 million and $4.55 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00005552 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,814.12 or 1.00007704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000114 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.53744748 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,012,196.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

