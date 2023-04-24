iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.53

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00005586 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $123.97 million and $3.76 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00028666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,401.27 or 1.00004070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

