Ieq Capital LLC Sells 7,696 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.83. The stock had a trading volume of 872,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,645. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $159.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

