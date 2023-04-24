Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,739 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.58.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $114.73. 1,225,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

