Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $48,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $242.90. The stock had a trading volume of 223,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,346. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

