Ieq Capital LLC Has $10.76 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 846,275 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 28,401 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,484 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $177,406,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,120. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PATH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.