Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 6,455 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,278 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,690,829. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $374.87. 404,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.