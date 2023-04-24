Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after buying an additional 421,598 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5,579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 264,248 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 223,091 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 156,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.32. The company had a trading volume of 201,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,785. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $378.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.