IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $40.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA traded up $3.94 on Monday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 4,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7,161.8% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 107,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

