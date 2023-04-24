IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $40.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance
IDYA traded up $3.94 on Monday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 4,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7,161.8% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 107,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
